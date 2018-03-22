Hollywood Fight Night Lineup Announced

Undefeated lightweight prospect Ryan Martin (20-0, 11 KOs) will battle Luis Eduardo Florez (23-8-0, 19 KOs), in the ten-round main event in the debut of ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ at The Avalon on Tuesday, March 27. The Avalon is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St.

The co-feature will be the highly anticipated professional debut of highly regarded 360 Promotions welterweight signee Brian Ceballo in a six-round clash against Luis Alberto Longoria (0-1).

In the junior middleweight division, knockout artist Sergii Bohachuk (6-0, 6 KOs) will face Lucious Johnson (4-2-1, 3 KOs).

Ceballo and Bohachuk both train with Abel Sanchez at The Summit High Altitude Training Facility in Big Bear Lake, CA.

Other Bouts: Anthony Chavez (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Carlos Apodaca (1-7-2), featherweight; Jose Casillas (0-0) vs. May Gorduna (0-1), bantamweight; Luis Rosales (2-0) vs. Guadalupe Arroyo (3-9), featherweight; Alfredo Hernandez (3-1, 2 KOs) vs. Mike Melikyan (1-2-1), junior welterweight.

Presented by Tom Loffler’s 360 Boxing Promotions, advance tickets priced at $125 for VIP Ringside, $100 and $60 may be purchased by calling 800-283-8699 or online at www.360Promotions.us.