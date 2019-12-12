WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been ordered to make mandatory title defenses against both IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev and WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk. The IBF and WBO will hold talks to try to reach a solution. Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), who has been waiting 14 months since beating Hughie Fury in an IBF eliminator, is expected to get the fight. Formerly undisputed cruiserweight world champion Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) made his heavyweight debut two months ago and may face Derek Chisora next. Eddie Hearn promotes both Joshua and Usyk.

Meanwhile, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has a February 22 rematch with Tyson Fury in Las Vegas that is expected to be officially announced soon.