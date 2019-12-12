WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been ordered to make mandatory title defenses against both IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev and WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk. The IBF and WBO will hold talks to try to reach a solution. Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), who has been waiting 14 months since beating Hughie Fury in an IBF eliminator, is expected to get the fight. Formerly undisputed cruiserweight world champion Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) made his heavyweight debut two months ago and may face Derek Chisora next. Eddie Hearn promotes both Joshua and Usyk.
Meanwhile, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has a February 22 rematch with Tyson Fury in Las Vegas that is expected to be officially announced soon.
I was waiting to hear word about Wilder and fury because it’s only 9 1/2 weeks away of their supposed fight date
Wilder-fury guessing end of march/ april
Joshua-pulev, who cares..
Yep, I agree… Pulev is a fight simply to watch the highlights. No need to waste anytime watching the fight in full.
How the hell does Usyk get a shot?.
Must be nice Usyk is getting to jump to the front of the line while others wait. I know many will disagree with me, but Usyk has the style for AJ to KO. Usyk is coming up to heavyweight and was impressive in the prior weight class. However, he has limited head movement, paws his jabs, telegraphs that right hand many times, and gets flat-footed at times to land power. This style is tailored-made for AJ. Simply another ATM fight for the promotors to cash-in on some air time on TV. Personally, a joke in my opinion.
I like Usyk – Chisora. It would be the first real heavy weight test for Usyk.
Pulev doesn’t get a lot of sympathy, but he does qualify for a title shot. So, why not a fight against AJ? The winner can fight the winner of Wilder-Fury.
Personally, I think a super 6 tournament would be best: it would force the best fight each other without excuses.
Pulev is the logical option. No matter what, he has earned the shot and his only loss was against a batter fighter than Joshua at that moment. Interesting fight?
Nah…..but is something that will happen and has to be digested…..that sucks.
BTW, I hope Pulev won’t do the “reporter job” on Joshua.
.
Boxing is a joke now. Promoters has ruined the sport. WWE part 2.