2016 Olympic gold medalist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (7-1, 4 KOs) will make his ring return against Jose Guadalupe Rosales (38-22, 20 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout on Monday night at Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Gaibnazarov is coming off his first pro loss against 6′3½ Mykal Fox back in May. The bout can be seen on ESPN+.

In the main event, WBC International lightweight champion Viktor Kotochigov (10-0, 4 KOs) will face Javier Jose Clavero (27-5, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder.