October 16, 2020
Boxing Results

JBC#7 Yanagi halts JBC#6 Saito

Yanagi Saito00

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unheralded JBC#7 Tatsuya Yanagi (17-6-2, 6 KOs), 134.5, dropped former amateur star JBC#6 Kazuki Saito (7-3, 5 KOs), 134.75, with a solid left hook in round two, and overwhelmed the prefight favorite with an accelerated attack to halt him at 0:52 of the sixth session in a scheduled eight on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.  Yanagi decked his first triumph since he was beaten by formerly world-rated Akihiro Kondo last November.  Saito suffered a couple of defeats in a row as he lost to elongated counterpuncher Izuki Tomioka last October.

Ex-amateur boxer Yoji Saito (2-1-2, 2 KOs), 130, swarmed over JBC#18 super-feather Masashi Wakita (10-10-2, 5 KOs), 130, and had him down for the count with a wicked left hook at 2:31 of the opening session of a semi-final eight.  Former Japanese flyweight champ Takuya Kogawa (31-6-1, 14 KOs), 112, displayed his good form in halting JBC#6 light-fly Hayato Yamaguchi (15-9-1, 2 KOs), 112, at 1:39 of the sixth round in a scheduled eight.

Promoter: Kadoebi Jewel Promotions.

_

DAZN Weights from England

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>