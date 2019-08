Heavy-hitting middleweight favorite James “Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland returned from a four-year layoff with a quick win on Saturday night at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. Kirkland (33-2, 29 KOs) dropped overmatched Colby Courter (13-15, 10 KOs) three times while registering a first round knockout. It was Kirkland’s first fight since his KO defeat to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May 2015.