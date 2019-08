WBO minimumweight champion Vic Saludar (19-3, 10 KOs) was dethroned by Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez (13-1, 5 KOs) via twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Méndez won by scores of 117-110, 115-112, 116-111.

In the co-feature, WBO #6 super lightweight Jean Carlos Torres (17-0, 13 KOs) stopped Miguel Zamudio (43-14-1, 27 KOs) in three rounds.