By Ron Jackson

In what proved to be a mismatch South Africa’s Jackson Chauke won the African Boxing Union flyweight title when he stopped Mustafa Khalid Mkupasi from Tanzania in the third round at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Mkupasi (50.40kg) and the 37-year-old Chauke (50.65kg) both worked for openings in the first round and there was very little in it at the gong.

However, the vastly more experienced Chauke backed up his opponent in the second round trying to land with scoring punches, but Mkupasi was only intent on holding and pushing which made it difficult for the South African.

In round three Chauke picked up the pace to score with lefts and rights before he dropped Mkupasi flat on his face with a left hook. The Tanzanian was not hurt and lay on his face before he jumped up to beat the count.

Soon afterwards it came as a relief to the fans when the referee Eric Khoza stopped the one-sided action at 2 minutes and 3 seconds into the third round.

Chauke improved his record to 21-1-2, 15 KOs, and Mkupasi’s record dropped to 9-1, 7 KOs.

XOLISANI NDONGEN WINS ON WIDE MARGINS.

In a junior welterweight contest the talented Xolisani Ndongeni (63.40kg) had to work hard in scoring a unanimous ten round points decision over Filipino Reymond Yanong (63.50kg).

The Filipino never stopped trying as he moved forward throughout the fight against the more experienced Ndongeni in a grueling encounter.

The scores were 100-91, 99-92 and 97-93.

UNDERCARD

Junior featherweight- Sabelo Ngebiyana W pts 6, Mzuvukile Magwaca.

Junior lightweight – Lucky Monyebane W pts 6 Koos Sibiya.

Lightweight (woman’s bout) – Anisha Basheel (Malawi) W tko 5 Kholosa Ndobayini.