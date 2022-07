Showtime Weights from Brooklyn Danny Garcia 152.75 vs. Jose Benavidez Jr 153.75

Adam Kownacki 251.25 vs. Ali Eren Demirezen 262.75

Gary Antuanne Russell 137.75 vs. Rances Barthelemy 139.5 Sergiy Derevyanchenko 159.5, vs. Joshua Conley 160

Vito Mielnicki Jr 153.75 vs. Jimmy Williams 153 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime, Facebook, Youtube Jackson Chauke win ABU title in three rounds

