May 20, 2018

Jack suggests Floyd-envy may cost him

“I thought I definitely won the fight,” said former two-division world champion Badou Jack, who drew for the fourth time in his career Saturday night. “No judge had him (Adonis Stevenson) winning. I have no idea why I can’t get a decision. It could be that they’re jealous of Floyd (Mayweather) and don’t like him. I’m one of his top fighters. I can’t do anything about it. I’m not the judge. I have to respect their decision.”

Jack does seem to have an ally in Showtime announcer Al Bernstein, who stated during the telecast that referee Ian John-Lewis is biased.

