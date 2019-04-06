By Przemek Garczarczyk

Heavyweight Martin Bakole Ilunga (12-1, 9 KOs) scored a brutal eighth round TKO over 6’8 former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (33-5, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Spodek in Katowice, Poland. Ilunga pummeled Wach with connected with thirteen consecutive flush head punches in round eight to prompt a referee’s stoppage. The 39-year-old Wach has now lost three straight.

Super middleweight Robert Parzeczewski (23-1, 16 KOs) impressively knocked out former WBA interim middleweight champion Dmitrii Chudinov (21-5-2, 13 KOs) with a right hand in round two.

Middleweight Andrew Robinson (23-4-1, 6 KOs) surprised previously unbeaten Damian Jonak (41-1-1, 21 KOs) winning an eight round split decision. Scores were 77-75, 78-74 Robinson, 77-75 Jonak.