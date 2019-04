Unbeaten WBC female atomweight champion Fabiana Bytyqi (14-0-1, 5 KOs) barely retained her world title with a ten round draw against Maria Soledad Vargas (12-3-1, 1 KO) on Saturday night at the Sportcentrum Sluneta in Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic.

Unbeaten heavyweight Ali Eren Demirezen (11-0, 10 KOs) won by sixth round DQ against Adnan Redzovic (19-3, 7 KOs).

Heavyweight Pavel Sour (11-1, 6 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten Tomas Salek (9-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds.