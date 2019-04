WBC and WBA middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) has weighed in at 168.2 pounds, comfortably below the WBC’s 30-day limit of 176 pounds for the middleweight division. The organization now requires fighters to weigh-in 30, 14 and 7 days prior to WBC sanctioned fights in order to prevent sudden dehydration. Canelo will fight IBF champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) during the Cinco de Mayo weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.