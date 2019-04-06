By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is available to fight WBC #13 Derrick Chisora in July if the terms can be agreed on.

“Joseph will fight anyone if it’s the right money and the right terms, so absolutely he would fight Chisora,” Parker’s promoter David Higgins told Sky Sports. “It’s up to [promoter Eddie Hearn] to make a deal that’s attractive. There have been [discussions], and that’s a fight we’re planning for July. It’s very simple. My job is to get the best deal possible for Parker, and it’s halcyon times in boxing with massive money flowing. Basically, I’m going to have a pretty frank conversation with the major players [Eddie Hearn, Bob Arum and Al Haymon] and see who will put the best deal on the table for Joseph.