Former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm has been arrested while attending a fitness festival in Cologne, Germany, according to German media. Reportedly Sturm is being accused of tax evasion. A German of Bosnian descent, Sturm had relocated to Bosnia a few years ago and when authorities saw he was back in the country, they nabbed him. Sturm, 40, had been planning to return to the ring in a long past due showdown against archrival Arthur Abraham.