August 31, 2023
Boxing Results

IBF#5 Apolinario defeats WBA#9 Mosinos

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Filipino flyweight IBF#5/WBO#10 Dave Apolinario (19-0, 13 KOs), 112.75, now under the promotional agreement with Ohashi Promotions, made his first appearance, and impressively defeated also world-rated WBA#9 Brian Mosinos (27-5, 8 KOs), 112.75, Mexico, by a unanimous decision (78-73 twice, 79-73) over eight on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. It was a competitive fight, but the taller and stylish Apolinario utilized southpaw lefts, floored Mosinos in round two and controlled the fight with his superior sharpness and speed. Mosinos, however, tried to keep stalking the hard-punching Filipino to display his heart.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

