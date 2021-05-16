By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #12, WBO #12 heavyweight Demsey McKean (19-0, 12 KOs) outscored Kiki Tora Leutele (7-1-2, 6 KOs) over ten rounds at the Mansfield Tavern, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on Saturday. McKean suffered a cut over his left eye and was in trouble in round four when his New Zealand opponent connected with solid punches to the 6’6” Aussie. McKean gained control of the bout in round five and at the conclusion of ten rounds, scores were 98-92, 98-92, 97-93. Promoter: Angelo DiCarlo