By Rocky Morales at ringside

WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-0-1, 17KO) was relentless in defeating previously undefeated two-division WBC champion Luis Nery (31-1, 24KO) in a WBA and WBC super bantamweight unification bout on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Figueroa showed little respect to Nery and Nery eventually yielded the middle of the ring. At that point, Figueroa became the hunter and Nery became the hunted.

Nery had no answer to keep the taller, younger and harder punching Figueroa off of him and his only hope seemed to be if he could land a counter punch while Figueroa was coming in. Despite being in control of the fight, Figueroa never took his foot off the gas and just kept coming.

The end came at 2:17 in round seven while Figueroa was launching a combination at the retreating Nery. A few punches into the combination, Figueroa landed a hard body shot with Nery having a slightly delayed reaction but then going down in tremendous pain. Nery made a seeming effort to get up to continue but the referee reached the count of 10 making Figueroa the winner and new unified WBC and WBA bantamweight world champion.

Brandon Figueroa, with the victory, also earns the chance to next face WBO super world titlist, Stephen Fulton, who was in attendance ringside, for what will be 3/4 of the unified super bantamweight title.

At the time of the KO, judges had it 57-57, 59-55 Nery, 58-56 Figueroa.