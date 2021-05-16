Corzo decisions Ruiz in Argentina Unbeaten welterweight Gabriel Alberto Corzo (13-0, 2 KOs) of Argentina decisioned Martin Ariel Ruiz (11-6-2, 1 KO) over nine rounds on Saturday night at the Complejo Multifuncion, Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. The official scorecards were 89-82 twice and 87-84, all in favor of Corzo. Ruiz was cut on the right eye by an accidental headbutt. Corzo won the vacant World Boxing Association Fedebol welter title. Rounding out the undercard: Marcelo Gabriel Sanchez KO 2 Hector Gabriel Perez 6 rounds welterweights Jose Angel Gabriel Rosa TKO 3 Walter Fernando Coman 6 rounds super middleweights Pablo Ezequiel Corzo TKO 2 Cristian Gonzalez Utello 6 rounds super middleweights Aldana Florencia Lopez Maria Florencia Cuello SD 4 rounds flyweights IBF/WBO #12 heavyweight McKean still unbeaten Hill Stops Julio Bassa in Myrtle Beach

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

