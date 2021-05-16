Unbeaten welterweight Gabriel Alberto Corzo (13-0, 2 KOs) of Argentina decisioned Martin Ariel Ruiz (11-6-2, 1 KO) over nine rounds on Saturday night at the Complejo Multifuncion, Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. The official scorecards were 89-82 twice and 87-84, all in favor of Corzo. Ruiz was cut on the right eye by an accidental headbutt. Corzo won the vacant World Boxing Association Fedebol welter title.
Rounding out the undercard:
Marcelo Gabriel Sanchez KO 2 Hector Gabriel Perez 6 rounds welterweights
Jose Angel Gabriel Rosa TKO 3 Walter Fernando Coman 6 rounds super middleweights
Pablo Ezequiel Corzo TKO 2 Cristian Gonzalez Utello 6 rounds super middleweights
Aldana Florencia Lopez Maria Florencia Cuello SD 4 rounds flyweights