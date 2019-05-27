By Boxing Bob Newman

The 36th IBF convention is underway in Macau, S.A.R., China. While Macau has hosted several big time fight cards, including two headlined by Manny Pacquiao, it has never before hosted a major boxing sanctioning body convention. The host hotel and casino is the Wynn Palace Cotai and to describe the property as “palatial,” would be a massive understatement.



Monday morning saw a closed board meeting discussing the upcoming reports, finances, and meetings to be held throughout the week.

Registration is ongoing as delegates are arriving from around the globe and several champs past and present have arrived and will continue to do so in time for Tuesday’s scheduled “Meet the Champs” evening mixer. Former IBF Jr. Lightweight champ Barry Michael is already on hand, along with Jeff Fenech. Former IBF middleweight champ Sam Solomon is expected to fill out the Aussie contingent.

Tonight will see the opening cocktail party in the Grand Ballroom on the second floor of the South wing.

There is already a sizable Chinese media presence, photographing and filming every move of any person affiliated with the convention.

