Local favorite and unbeaten welterweight prospect Jerrico Walton (13-0, 7 KOs) takes on Ricardo Garcia (14-6-1, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in the eight round main event on Saturday night at the Arabia Shrine Center, Houston, Texas. Garcia will be a step up in class for Walton who is trained by Ronnie Shields. The veteran Garcia has fought very tough opposition over the last year and more than held his own.

The special guest for the event will be former lineal and WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs. Rumors have been swirling that Briggs could be making a comeback.

The eight round middleweight co-feature will be a rematch between Raphael Igbokwe (12-1, 6 KOs) and Alexis Gaytan(5-3, 2 KOs). The pair fought back in February where Gaytan pulled off the upset and defeated Igbokwe by split decision. It was the first and only professional loss to date for Igbokwe. Several other bouts will round out the fight card.

The promoter of the event is Force Train Promotions in association with Kings Promotions.

Force Train Promotions is a very unique promoter in that they are very pro-education. Each year they provide an opportunity for select students. Over the last few years, they have provided $15,000 towards scholarships and provided 20 families with school supplies. This year they are planning a brand new car giveaway for a selected student.

Boxers are not forgotten as each show they give away $1000 for the boxer who has the KO of the night.

CEO of Force Train Promotions Forris Washington says their mission statement is quite simple. “We want to give these fighters an opportunity to take care of their families and chase their dreams. I want to see every fighter win not just in the ring but more importantly in life.”