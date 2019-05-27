By Bob Caico

In the last year, LaVonda Earley-Stacey of Vegas Grand Promotions, on average of every other month, has held a boxing event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The first two shows at the Grady Cole Center and the last four at Extravaganza.

“I started promoting to help my son, LaVonte Earley, and his boxing teammates in Charlotte to keep them active”, explained LaVonda. “My sole purpose is to help disadvantaged boxers to get the opportunities otherwise not available to them due to lack of money.”

Her company does not sign professional boxers, they rely on sponsors to help market the fighters and afford her the ability to produce boxing shows on a regular basis.

Her son, super-lightweight LaVonte is currently 7-0 and has been on two of her last three shows.

This past Saturday night an eight-bout card was held at Extravaganza that featured six boxers making their professional debut. Headlining the card was Michael “Wonderboy/150%” Williams, Jr. who improved to 12-0 with his 8th stoppage over Ronnie Jordan (4-9-1). Williams, Jr. is trained by Roy Jones, Jr. who was working his corner on Saturday night and has boxed on four of Vegas Grand Promotion boxing events.