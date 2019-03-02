Cruiserweight Brian Howard (14-2, 11 K0s) scored a first round KO over Garrett Wilson (18-16-1, 9 K0s) on Friday night at the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Time was 2:31.

In the co-feature, lightweight Jerome Conquest (10-3, 1 K0) outpointed Vinnie Denierio (3-6, 1 K0) over six by scores of 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.

Junior welterweight Tyhler Williams (1-0, 1 K0) stopped Nyrome Lynch (0-4) at 1:45 of round two.

Super middleweight Omar Kabary Salem (8-0, 4 K0s) knocked out Jacob Fox (3-8, 2 K0s) at 2:27 of round one.

Junior welterweight Daiyann Butt (3-0, 1K0) stopped Tyree Arnold (0-1) at 2:22 of round four.

Junior middleweight Ismael Villareal (5-0, 2 K0) halted Lashawn Alcocks (1-5) at 2:36 of round three.

Middleweight Sammy Berman (2-0, 1 K0) outpointed Corey Weekley (0-2) over four rounds.