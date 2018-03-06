Holyfield: Joshua must stay focused

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has advised WBA, IBF champion Anthony Joshua to stay focused for his March 31 showdown in Cardiff Wales against WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. “Anthony Joshua is fighting this boy named Parker and Parker is a good fighter,” Holyfield told The Express. “He has fast hands and he hits just as hard as he (Joshua) does. You can’t look past opponents because you know what … styles make fights but the biggest thing is how much faith you have…if Joshua wins they (Joshua and Wilder) could both make about $250 million so why not make the money while the money is there? But at some point in time who knows if Joshua will be there?”