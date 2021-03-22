By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Three-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) is confident he will end the unbeaten record of WBO #2,IBF #3 Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) when they clash on March 31 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW, Australia.

“I’ve got more skills, I’ve got more everything and I fully believe I’m the better boxer,” Hogan told Fox Sports. “That’s why this fight excites me so much. I’ve never wanted a fight as much as this my whole life.

“Even Jeff at his best, he was a welterweight,” Hogan said. “The guy (Bowyn Morgan) he knocked over in the first round was a welterweight. Two of the best from his most recent wins are people that are genuinely at a lower weight category.

“They’re talking about him and all his power but he didn’t put a scratch on Jeff (Horn) regardless of how the fight went down. That won’t be me, I’m fully confident in my own abilities. I know I will get the win, something inside me has opened up…I’m all in for this, this is my whole life and I will be taking this seriously. I won’t be doing silly things. I’m going to make him look average, completely average.”