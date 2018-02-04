Higa sinks Fuentes in one to keep WBC 112lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese hard-puncher Daigo Higa, 112, extended his unblemished mark to 15-0, 15 KOs when he successfully retained his WBC flyweight belt by a quick demolition of Mexican Moises Fuentes (25-5-1, 14 KOs), 111.75, at 2:32 of the opening session on Sunday in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Higa, making his second defense, swarmed over the taller Mexican, formerly two-division champ, and exploded a very vicious right to the midsection, dropping him on all fours in agony. Referee Len Koivisto, Canada, tolled a fatal ten against the crestfallen loser.

(More to come)