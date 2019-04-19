Unbeaten WBA #8, IBF #12 heavyweight and Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Filip Hrgović (7-0, 5 KOs) will make his American debut against Gregory “Bad News” Corbin (15-1, 9 KOs) on May 25 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Hrgović joins a bill headlined by former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, the winner of the inaugural World Boxing Super Series tournament, who makes his heavyweight bow against Carlos Takam. Hrgović returns following a one-sided points victory over Kevin Johnson in his hometown of Zagreb, Croatia.