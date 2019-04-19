WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia steps in the ring with legendary Boxing Hall of Famer Erik Morales in a four round exhibition fight on May 18 at the RC Sports Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California. A portion of the proceeds will be donated for care and treatment of undefeated local boxer Izaac Colunga, who was tragically shot in the neck during a drive-by shooting. Izaac suffers from severe repercussions of the bullet that now sits in his vertebrae with the risk of being paralyzed.

Along with the Garcia-Morales exhibition bout, Garcia Promotions adds a festival of events that includes a special appearance by Janet Uribe plus a multitude of vendors, music, food and drink, and a DJ all leading up to the professional boxing event. Former world champion and former “Trainer of the Year” Robert Garcia will be present and have top prospects like Mexico’s undefeated Jose Vivas, local prospects Luis Coria, Raymund Muratalla, Lina Cicona, Jose Ruben Rodriguez, Mike Sanchez, Aaron Morales and Robert “Biggie Rodriguez all competing in professional boxing matches.

The festival starts at 3PM and professional boxing starts at: 6PM. Tickets are available at www.teamgarciapromotions.com