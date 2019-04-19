WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. (29-1, 17 KOs) will defend his title against former world champion Kiko Martinez (39-8-2, 28 KOs) in the co-feature to Wilder vs. Breazeale on May 18 live on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Gary Russell: “I expect to send a message to everyone in or near my division that I’m a force to be reckoned with. I want to unify against Leo Santa Cruz and I’m going to do what I have to do to get there. I’m never going to take any opponent lightly and right now, it’s my job to take care of Kiko Martinez before I worry about anything else. On May 18 you should expect to see excitement, punching power, hand speed, fast combinations and a great level of boxing IQ. I’m the best in boxing today and I prove that every time I get in the ring.”

Kiko Martinez: “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to win another world title and I’m thankful and excited for May 18. Gary Russell Jr is in for a rude awakening. I have a lot of experience and I feel great at featherweight. There will be nothing better than celebrating my 50th fight with a new world title.”

The telecast will also feature unbeaten super lightweight contender Juan Heraldez (16-0, 10 KOs) squaring-off against former world champion Argenis Mendez (25-5-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-round attraction.