Hearn: Parker never hit with Joshua’s ferocity and speed

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Eddie Hearn, promoter of IBF, WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has warned WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker that getting hit by Joshua is no laughing matter. Parker is on the record saying he will smile when Joshua lands his best shots.

”Apparently [Parker is] going to laugh when Anthony Joshua hits him on the chin. I hope he doesn’t. If he does, I think we’ve got something to worry about, because when Anthony Joshua hits you on the chin, I don’t think laughing is one thing you’ll be doing. But interesting comment,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “They say he’s got a granite chin, but he’s never been hit with the ferocity and speed of Anthony Joshua. It’s going to be a huge event on March 31 and one we cannot wait for.”

70,000 tickets already been sold according to Hearn.