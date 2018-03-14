|Friday, March 2
Telemundo (11:35PM ET/PT)
David Carmona vs. Jesus Iribe
(bantamweight)
|Saturday, March 3
Showtime (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz
(WBC heavyweight title)
Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui
(IBF interim super middleweight title)
|Saturday, March 3
HBO (10:05PM ET/7:05PM PT)
Sergey Kovalev vs. Igor Mikhalkin
(WBO light heavyweight title)
Dmitry Bivol vs. Sullivan Barrera
(WBA light heavyweight title)
|Friday, March 9
Showtime (10PM ET/PT)
Regis Prograis vs. Julius Indongo
(super lightweight)
|Friday, March 9
ESPN2 (TBA)
Ronny Rios vs. Azat Hovhannisyan
(super bantamweight)
|Friday, March 9
Telemundo (11:35PM ET/PT)
Gilberto Parra vs. Saul Juarez
(minimumweight)
|Saturday, March 10
ESPN (10PM ET/7PM PT)
Oscar Valdez vs. Scott Quigg
(WBO featherweight title)
|Saturday, March 10
Showtime (10:15PM ET/7:15PM PT)
Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia
(IBF junior welterweight title)
Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh
(WBA super lightweight title)
|Friday, March 16
Estrella TV (10PM ET/7PM PT)
Seniesa Estrada vs. Sonia Osorio
(female flyweight)
|Friday, March 16
Telemundo (11:35PM ET/PT)
Daniel Lozano vs. Mike Plania
(bantamweight)
|Saturday, March 17
ESPN (8PM ET/5PM PT)
Jose Ramirez vs. Amir Imam
(WBC super lightweight title)
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Mehdi Amar
(WBC interim light heavyweight title)
|Thursday, March 22
ESPN2 (TBA)
Ryan Garcia vs. Fernando Vargas
(super featherweight)
|Saturday, March 24
ESPN2 (TBA)
Jose Martinez vs. Alejandro Santiago
(super flyweight)
|Saturday, March 31
Showtime (5PM ET/2PM PT)
Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker
(WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight unification)