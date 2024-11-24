Hart-Luna clash falls through Friday night’s fight at Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center on the University of Temple campus headlined by two-time world title challenger Jesse Hart against Ricardo Luna in a scheduled eight-round light heavyweight bout was abruptly cancelled due to an issue between the Pennsylvania Commission and Teflon Promotions. Results from Topeka, Kansas Rockin' Fights Weights from Long Island, NY Like this: Like Loading...

