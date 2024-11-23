Rockin’ Fights Weights from Long Island, NY Wendy Touissant 154 vs. Brian Arregui 154

Micky Scala 155.2 vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos 154.6

David Malul 147.4 vs. Zachary Davis 146.2

Harley Burke 170 vs. Tevin Terrance 170.2

John Gjini 127.6 vs. Luis Porozo 127.8

Frank Monaco 166.8 vs. Victor Pradis 168.2 Venue: The Paramount, Huntington, New York

Promoter: Star Boxing

Promoter: Star Boxing

TV: Star Boxing $19.99 PPV Weights from Topeka, Kansas

