Wendy Touissant 154 vs. Brian Arregui 154
Micky Scala 155.2 vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos 154.6
David Malul 147.4 vs. Zachary Davis 146.2
Harley Burke 170 vs. Tevin Terrance 170.2
John Gjini 127.6 vs. Luis Porozo 127.8
Frank Monaco 166.8 vs. Victor Pradis 168.2
Venue: The Paramount, Huntington, New York
Promoter: Star Boxing
TV: Star Boxing $19.99 PPV
If ur a boxing promoter and u put on a show that’s being sold as a ppv. U need a heavyweight fight on the card. Every card should have a heavyweight. Im tired of seeing show after show after show with nothing but 147 lbs and down. People show interest when u got a couple of big bruisers in there.