WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney and former three-division champion Jorge Linares faced off at the final press conference for their clash Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, live worldwide on DAZN.

Devin Haney: “I want the best Jorge Linares so when I win, there are no excuses and the world knows he came in 100 percent…it’ll be a very dominant performance. I think the world will be surprised at what kind of performance it is. I think even Jorge will be surprised at what type of fighter I am.”

Jorge Linares: “I’ve fought a lot of big fights, 52 fights, in England, USA, Latin America, this time I’ve come back to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay. It’s an amazing fight against an amazing young champion. It’s so exciting to show everyone who I am, how much experience I have and how good I feel.”