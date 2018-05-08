Golovkin-Martirosyan delivers knockout ratings

Last Saturday’s Golovkin-Martirosyan fight televised by HBO registered 1,249,000 viewers and peaked at 1,361,000 viewers, according to data from Nielsen Media Research. Those figures make Golovkin vs. Martirosyan the top-rated cable fight for 2018 and the top-rated premium cable fight since 2016 — Golovkin’s title defense against Dominic Wade — which took place at The Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The opening bout — HBO’s first-ever telecast of a women’s fight live on the service — averaged 904,000 viewers. Braekhus-Reis peaked at 1,024,000 viewers and was the second-highest-rated fight on HBO this year.

Attendance at the StubHub Center was announced as 7,837.