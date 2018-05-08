May 8, 2018

Golovkin-Martirosyan delivers knockout ratings

Last Saturday’s Golovkin-Martirosyan fight televised by HBO registered 1,249,000 viewers and peaked at 1,361,000 viewers, according to data from Nielsen Media Research. Those figures make Golovkin vs. Martirosyan the top-rated cable fight for 2018 and the top-rated premium cable fight since 2016 — Golovkin’s title defense against Dominic Wade — which took place at The Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The opening bout — HBO’s first-ever telecast of a women’s fight live on the service — averaged 904,000 viewers. Braekhus-Reis peaked at 1,024,000 viewers and was the second-highest-rated fight on HBO this year.

Attendance at the StubHub Center was announced as 7,837.

The 12th Round: WBC Boxing at its best
Gradinar gunning for top female featherweights
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.