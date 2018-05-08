Gradinar gunning for top female featherweights

#1-rated IBF Inter-Continental Female Featherweight Champion Elena Gradinar is calling out the rest of her division’s best.

The undefeated 27-year-old, from Saint Petersburg, Russia, was last seen dominating former world champion Olivia Gerula in March. She has now set her sights on IBF Champion Jennifer Han and the top-rated female fighters in the featherweight division.

“I am very honored to have the Inter-Continental Title and be their number-one featherweight contender,” said Gradinar. “I want to demonstrate the true definition of a top contender and, soon, I believe a world champion by fighting the very best in every fight. This is a great time and space for women’s boxing and I am happy to be making my mark in this day and age.”

Based on her heavily decorated amateur career, Gradinar attained the designation of Sport Master of Russia in her homeland and has made quite a name for herself overseas. The goal, however, is for her to begin to make an impact in the US.

Her co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says Gradinar’s time has come. “Elena Gradinar has shown consistent improvement in her game and is one of the best fighters in the featherweight division. With woman’s boxing making huge strides, I believe that Elena will win a world title in the near future and make her US debut on a platform for boxing fans to see the high level of her talents.

Salita says his phone is always on if representatives of any of the world’s top female featherweights are interested in stepping up.