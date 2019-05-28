By Miguel Maravilla



Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan is over a week away from his return to the ring as he held a media workout Tuesday afternoon at the Churchill Gym in Santa Monica, California. Golovkin will take on undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) of Toronto, next Saturday at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden as Golovkin will be making his DAZN debut.

“I’m excited to be back. Rolls is an undefeated Canadian fighter and he’s willing to fight me,” stated Golovkin.

This will also be GGG’s first fight under trainer Jonathan Banks, a former heavyweight contender and prodigy of the late Hall of Fame trainer Emmanuel Steward.

“Everything is different. This is a different team. I’ve been waiting for this question a long time. He brings different stuff. He’s from Detroit and he brings a boxing style. It’s more different and I feel like I’m learning again.

“I don’t want to show anything. I just want to be comfortable and have a good fight.”

