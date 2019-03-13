To kick off the Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights series, lightweight contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-2-2, 17 KOs) will take on Juan Antonio “El Mozo” Rodriguez (29-7, 25 KOs) in a ten-rounder on Thursday, March 21, at Avalon Hollywood.

In the co-main event, Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (11-0, 6 KOs) will battle Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (9-0-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant Junior NABF welterweight title.

In other fights, featherweight Manuel “Tino” Avila (23-1, 8 KOs) will return in an eight-round fight against Jose Gonzalez (23-7, 13 KOs).

David “Junebug” Mijares (6-0, 3 KOs) will face Antonio Sanchez(6-5-2, 3 KOs) in a super lightweight fight scheduled for six rounds.

Oscar “Motorcito” Acevedo (4-0) will take on Bryan Tovar (1-2, 1 KO)

Heavyweight James “The Beast” Wilson (7-0, 6 KOs) will compete against Nick Jones (7-2, 5 KOs) in his first six-round fight as an official member of the Golden Boy stable.

Super welterweight Chris Ousley(9-0, 8 KOs) will participate in a six-round fight against a soon-to-be announced opponent.