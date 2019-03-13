By Robert Coster

Lightweight Evens “The Sun City Kid” Pierre, the only Haitian pro boxer, will be stepping into the ring in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) this coming Wednesday. Pierre (30-1, 20 KOs) ranked 6th by the WBA, is coming off a ten month layoff and will be facing local boxer Marco Acevedo (11-4, 4 KOs).

“I don’t want to underestimate my opponent but the plan for me is not only to win but to keep busy,” said Pierre. “That is two more fights before the summer and, hopefully, a title fight after that.”

Pierre, who has won the Central American and WBA Fedelatin titles, is something of a folk hero in his native neighborhood of Sun City in the Haitian capital. “I dedicate every one of my fights to my people over there,” comments Pierre.