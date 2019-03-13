Former two-weight world champions Jessie Vargas and Humberto Soto will clash at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday April 26, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Vargas and Soto will meet at 151lbs. Vargas (28-2-2, 10 KOs) is coming off a draw with Thomas Dulorme in Chicago last October, while Soto (69-9-2 37 KOs) breathed new life into his career with an upset win over Brandon Rios in Tijuana last month. It’s also Vargas’ first fight under hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Jessie Vargas: “Soto is an experience world class fighter who challenged me immediately after his win over Brandon Rios. The challenge has been accepted and on April 26, I plan to come out victorious.”

Humberto Soto: “The odds were against me in my last fight against Brandon Rios and I know that this fight will not be any different. This gives me extra motivation to prove everyone wrong again and to add a third loss to Vargas’ record.”

Vargas’ clash with Soto is part of Matchroom Boxing USA’s first show in Los Angeles, topped by two world title fights as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1 41KOs) and Juan Francisco Estrada (38-3 26KOs) meet in a rematch for Rungvisai’s WBC super fly title and WBA bantamweight champion Daniel Roman and IBF king TJ Doheny meet in a unification battle.