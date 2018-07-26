Lightweight world champions Mikey Garcia and Robert Easter Jr. went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference two days before they enter the ring for a 135-pound title unification Saturday on Showtime from Staples Center in Los Angeles.



Mikey Garcia: “Me and Robert Easter Jr. are the only unbeaten champions in the division. So in my eyes, the winner is the best fighter in the division.

Robert Easter Jr: “The only big name Mikey Garcia has beaten is Adrien Broner. I’m going to give him problems. I believe with our skills and record, the winner of this fight is the best fighter in the weight class.

Joining them Thursday and competing on the three-fight Showtime telecast were heavyweights Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz and Razvan Cojanu, and super lightweights Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and Jose Roman, who meet in ten-rounders.

Luis Ortiz: “My opponent is very big, but in the ring everyone is the same size…The Wilder fight is what it is. It’s the past now, and I don’t regret it. At the end of the day I want the rematch and I believe I deserve the rematch. They’re still running from me and they’re obviously running from Joshua, but I’m running from no one.”

Razvan Cojanu: “The Wilder vs. Ortiz fight was a great fight and I congratulate him for that performance. I saw plenty of things that I can expose. The main thing is the sharp one-two combination that gives him trouble.”

Mario Barrios: “I know that Roman is going to come to fight but so am I. I can’t wait to fight in this building. All the greats have fought here and I can’t wait to put on a great show.”

Jose Roman: “Barrios’ best weapon would be his speed and his range and I think we have the perfect game plan to oppose it. I know that I have to be patient in there because I have a difficult opponent. I’m doing this for my family and no one can stop me.”