Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced details of the latest installment of the Superfly series set for Saturday, September 8 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The triple-header will be televised live on HBO.

The card is headlined by a 12-round super flyweight clash between former world champion Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada, (36-3, 25 KOs) and two-time world title challenger Felipe ‘Galito’ Orucuta, (36-4, 30 KOs).

Co-featured over 12-rounds for the vacant WBO super flyweight world title is Donnie ‘Ahas’ Nietes (41-1-4, 23 KOs), who moves up one division to challenge ‘Mighty’ Aston Palicte (24-2, 20 KOs).

Opening the telecast, three-division world champion Kazuto Ioka (22-1, 13 KOs) battles two-time world title challenger McWilliams Arroyo (17-3, 14 KOs) in a ten-round super flyweight bout.

Advance tickets for Superfly 3, priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $25 will go on sale this Friday.