WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) will kick off 2019 with a female world title fight in the main event as WBA super welterweight female world champion Hanna Gabriels (18-2-1, 11 KOs) of Costa Rica defends vs Sarah Dwyer of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Gabriels impressed in her last bout, stepping up in weight against middleweight world champion Clarissa Shields. She had Shields down early and went on to drop a respectably close decision.

Rounding out the card will showcase local talent in various bouts.

Lester Lara (16-9-2, 7 KOs) vs Jose Perez (5-1,4 KOs) 6 rounds featherweights

Barron Castellon (12-12,2 KOs) vs Daniel Mendoza (9-3, 3 KOs) 6 rounds minimumweights

Francisco Gutierrez (9-1, 5 KOs) vs Edwin Tercero (13-7-1, 4 KOs) 6 rounds featherweights

Winston Guerrero (4-0, 4 KOs) vs Kevin Trana (6-0-2, 4 KOs) 6 rounds super flyweights

Alexander Taylor (19-23-2, 5 KOs) vs Harry Calero (5-4-2, 1 KO) 6 rounds bantamweights

Brayan Ruiz (5-0-1, 3 KOs) vs Engel Gomez (4-0, 3 KOs) 6 rounds superflyweights

Luis Garcia Debut vs Fernandez Flores Debut 4 rounds welterweights

Fredy Espinoza debut vs Elvin Chavarria Debut 4 rounds super featherweights

Doors open at 6PM. Site of the event will be the Baco Discoteca. In attendance will be world champion Felix Alvarado and former world champion Cristofer Rosales who will do a 4 round exhibition for the fans. Event will be streamed on Nica Boxing Facebook page.