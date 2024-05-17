Tyson Fury 262 vs. Oleksandr Usyk 233.5

(Undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title)

Notes: Unlike the press conference Fury and Usyk did face off. The fighters pressed their foreheads together, then Fury pushed Usyk. “The Gypsy King” weighed in more than 15 pounds less than the 277.75 pounds he weighed for his last fight against Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury: “I’m coming for his heart. That’s what I’m coming for. F*ck his belt. I’m coming for his f*cking heart. He’s getting it tomorrow. Spark out! F*ck him. F*ck all his team too. F*ck the lot of them. They can all get it if they wanted to.”

Oleksandr Usyk: “[I told him] don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone tomorrow.”

Jai Opetaia 198.1 vs. Mairis Briedis 199.1

(IBF cruiserweight title)

Joe Cordina 130 vs. Anthony Cacace 129.8

(IBF junior lightweight title)

Agit Kabayel 238.5 vs. Frank Sanchez 238.5

Sergey Kovalev 194.2 vs. Robin Safar 194.1

Moses Itauma 239.1 vs. Ilja Mezencev 232.1

Mark Chamberlain 132 vs. Joshua Wahab 132.1

Daniel Lapin 174.7 vs. Octavio Pudivitr 173.7

Isaac Lowe 125.5 vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi 127.7

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Promoter: Top Rank, Queensberry Promotions

TV: DAZN PPV, ESPN+ PPV