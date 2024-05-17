Tyson Fury 262 vs. Oleksandr Usyk 233.5
(Undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title)
Notes: Unlike the press conference Fury and Usyk did face off. The fighters pressed their foreheads together, then Fury pushed Usyk. “The Gypsy King” weighed in more than 15 pounds less than the 277.75 pounds he weighed for his last fight against Francis Ngannou.
Tyson Fury: “I’m coming for his heart. That’s what I’m coming for. F*ck his belt. I’m coming for his f*cking heart. He’s getting it tomorrow. Spark out! F*ck him. F*ck all his team too. F*ck the lot of them. They can all get it if they wanted to.”
Oleksandr Usyk: “[I told him] don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone tomorrow.”
Jai Opetaia 198.1 vs. Mairis Briedis 199.1
(IBF cruiserweight title)
Joe Cordina 130 vs. Anthony Cacace 129.8
(IBF junior lightweight title)
Agit Kabayel 238.5 vs. Frank Sanchez 238.5
Sergey Kovalev 194.2 vs. Robin Safar 194.1
Moses Itauma 239.1 vs. Ilja Mezencev 232.1
Mark Chamberlain 132 vs. Joshua Wahab 132.1
Daniel Lapin 174.7 vs. Octavio Pudivitr 173.7
Isaac Lowe 125.5 vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi 127.7
Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Promoter: Top Rank, Queensberry Promotions
TV: DAZN PPV, ESPN+ PPV
It’s amazing both Agit Kabayel and Frank Sanchez each weighed 238.5 and they’re both 24-0! I just hope the fight doesn’t end in a draw.
That’s the fight of the night
Sanchez will lose tko
Fury wins first 3 rounds, Usyk figures Fury out, uses his now heavier 233.5 weight and power and Usyk wins by TKO in round 10.
5+ pounds of clothes & necklace on Usyk
Fury still soft around the belly, sides and back
hope this fight lives up to the hype
Boxing has changed. Both Fury and Usyk would have been trained down by 15 more pounds years ago. Not sure whether today’s conditioning is better or worse.
Fury classy as always.
I think Fury – Usyk ends up being pretty awkward and not so fun to watch. Most looking forward to seeing how Kabayel – Sanchez plays out.