Navarrete, Berinchyk make weight Emanuel Navarrete 135 vs. Denys Berinchyk 134.8

(WBO lightweight title) Giovani Santillan 146.4 vs. Brian Norman Jr 146.5

(WBO interim welterweight title) Richard Torrez Jr 229.9 vs. Brandon Moore 229.4 Other Weights:

Emiliano Vargas 139.6 vs. Angel Varela 140

Jonny Mansour 134 vs. Anel Dudo 130.8

Alan Garcia 137.8 vs. Wilfredo Flores 136.9

Jonathan Lopez 127.1 vs. Edgar Ortega 127.6

Art Barrera Jr. 146 vs. Levy Josue Garcia Benitez 143.9 Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Promoter: Top Rank

