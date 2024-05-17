Emanuel Navarrete 135 vs. Denys Berinchyk 134.8
(WBO lightweight title)
Giovani Santillan 146.4 vs. Brian Norman Jr 146.5
(WBO interim welterweight title)
Richard Torrez Jr 229.9 vs. Brandon Moore 229.4
Other Weights:
Emiliano Vargas 139.6 vs. Angel Varela 140
Jonny Mansour 134 vs. Anel Dudo 130.8
Alan Garcia 137.8 vs. Wilfredo Flores 136.9
Jonathan Lopez 127.1 vs. Edgar Ortega 127.6
Art Barrera Jr. 146 vs. Levy Josue Garcia Benitez 143.9
Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN
About to crown Crawford’s third (fourth, if you count Ennis) secondary champion… he might as well go ahead and vacate the rest of them.
– Since these fights are on ESPN, I will be recording them while watching Usyk on the Fire Stick.