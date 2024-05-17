May 17, 2024
Navarrete, Berinchyk make weight

Emanuel Navarrete 135 vs. Denys Berinchyk 134.8
(WBO lightweight title)

Emanuel Navarrete Vs Denys Berinchyk Pose (1)
Photo: Top Rank

Giovani Santillan 146.4 vs. Brian Norman Jr 146.5
(WBO interim welterweight title)

Giovani Santillan Vs Brian Norman Jr Pose (1)
Photo: Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr 229.9 vs. Brandon Moore 229.4

Richard Torrez Jr Vs Brandon Moore Pose
Photo: Top Rank

Other Weights:
Emiliano Vargas 139.6 vs. Angel Varela 140
Jonny Mansour 134 vs. Anel Dudo 130.8
Alan Garcia 137.8 vs. Wilfredo Flores 136.9
Jonathan Lopez 127.1 vs. Edgar Ortega 127.6
Art Barrera Jr. 146 vs. Levy Josue Garcia Benitez 143.9

Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN

    • >