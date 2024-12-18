Former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is confident that he will avenge his loss to WBC/WBA/WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) on DAZN PPV Saturday from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
How does it feel to be the biggest show in Riyadh?
“I’m the only show in town. This time around everything is pretty much the same. It’s the biggest event of my life, so in that regard it’s pretty much the same. From one biggest event to the next biggest event. I’m looking forward to putting on a show as always.”
What can we expect differently in round 13?
“I’m going to knock him out. I’m going to give Turki what I promised him in May, a cooked rabbit in his kitchen. That’s my promise!”
What is your favorite moment of this week?
“My favorite moment will be getting my hand raised on Saturday night.”
Usyk stops fury in the later rounds. Hopefully the red knows what he’s doing this time around.
Fury may win this fight but he will remain a monumental knob.
Talk is cheap. I see a similar fight as the last time. Lets see.
You have Fury’s record wrong.
I am pretty sure we all have heard Fury’s blowhard predictions in the past promising this and that. Yet, in the first fight, his own prediction was far from the actual outcome against Usyk. Either way, I will be glad when Fury retires from boxing. A little bit of him goes a long way in terms of social tolerance with his blowhard mouth. I respect Usyk’s humble approach and great sportsmanship in boxing.
– Agree.
– Looking for Usyk to end the Fury circus……
I could have wrote the same thing myself!
Come on Fury, revenge and get my $50.00 back
Fury, 34-1-1, Usyk, 22-0.
And the guy who wrote this, his first sentence he puts Fury’s record as undefeated and then says he is going to try to avenge his only loss.
But, it doesn’t matter with the amount these guys are gonna get paid. 37 (almost 38) and 36 year old boxers should retire after cashing in one last time.
blah blah blah , not if he shows up fatter and slower
“What can we expect differently in round 13?” Who’s doing this interview?!…..
I can’t imagine Fury being able to win any other way.
Fury gets DQ’d and Usyk declared the winner.