Former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is confident that he will avenge his loss to WBC/WBA/WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) on DAZN PPV Saturday from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How does it feel to be the biggest show in Riyadh?

“I’m the only show in town. This time around everything is pretty much the same. It’s the biggest event of my life, so in that regard it’s pretty much the same. From one biggest event to the next biggest event. I’m looking forward to putting on a show as always.”

What can we expect differently in round 13?

“I’m going to knock him out. I’m going to give Turki what I promised him in May, a cooked rabbit in his kitchen. That’s my promise!”

What is your favorite moment of this week?

“My favorite moment will be getting my hand raised on Saturday night.”