David Nyika has been announced as the new opponent for defending champion Jai Opetaia’s mandatory defence of the IBF and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight world titles. The bout will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at the Gold Coast Convention Centre and will be broadcast globally on DAZN, as well as in pubs and clubs across Australia and New Zealand via Entain Venues. The event is promoted by Tasman Fighters in association with Matchroom and Goldstar Promotions.

The announcement follows Huseyin Cinkara’s unfortunate withdrawal due to injury. Already in training for the undercard, New Zealand’s Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) now finds himself thrust into the spotlight and a life-changing opportunity against the undefeated Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs).

“I’ve said from the start that it doesn’t matter who’s in front of me—I stay focused and I’m ready,” said Jai Opetaia, the defending champion. “David is hungry, he’s dangerous, and I know the crowd at the Gold Coast Convention Centre will be absolutely electric. I’ll be prepared for whatever he brings.”

A 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, Nyika expressed both excitement and determination after being elevated to the main event. “I’ve been training hard for this card, and when the opportunity came to face Jai, I jumped at it,” Nyika said.

“This is the moment every fighter dreams of, and I’ve got the entire nation of New Zealand behind me. I know how tough Jai is, but I’m ready for this challenge. This is my chance to change my life, and I’m leaving it all in the ring.”