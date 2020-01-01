By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Filipino underdog Jhunriel Ramonal (17-8-6, 10 KOs), 121.5, surprisingly acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific 122-pound belt as he landed a vicious right cross over prohibitive favorite and Japanese national champ Yusaku Kuga (14-4-1, 13 KOs), 122, and had him counted out at 1:24 into the opening session of a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.



Having upset then world-rated Shingo Wake here this October, Ramonal was given an opportunity to fight Kuga for the vacant belt, but none had expected his victory over the Japanese knockout artist. But it was Jhunriel that registered a spectacular KO victory beneath the world title tripleheader before the stunned crowd at the Ota-city General Gymnasium.

Why was Ramonal such a underestimated underdog? That’s because of his mediocre mark and his poor performance prior to his come-from-behind upset over Wake. Also, Ramonal had tasted bitter defeats at the hands of Hiromasa Osawa, Shingo Wake (their first encounter and Sho Nakazawa. The Filipino was not regarded as a formidable contestant to become an Asian regional titleholder. But it is true that the 30-year-old road warrior decked his KO triumphs over our top 122-pounders—Wake and Kuga in succession.

The crestfallen loser after an 84-second massacre Kuga reviewed his unexpected defeat, saying, “I couldn’t see the final shot. I don’t remember nothing.” His mental damage seemed considerably serious.

