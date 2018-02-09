Frank De Alba suffers cut

Junior Lightweight contender Frank De Alba suffered a cut in his last day of sparring and will not be able to compete against Carlos Padilla in the main event of King’s Promotions packed card on Tuesday, February 13th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center. The card will now feature a pair of eight-round co-feature bouts. Undefeated super lightweight Mykal Fox (15-0, 4 KOs) will take on Ricardo Garcia (14-1, 9 KOs), and two-time world champion Kermit Cintron (39-6-3, 30 KOs) will do battle with Marquis Taylor (8-1).

“It’s unfortunate that Frank got hurt, but we have two excellent fights that will now top the bill,” said King’s Promotions CEO Marshall Kauffman. “This is a terrific card from top to bottom, and we look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday night.”