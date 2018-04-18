Frampton-Donaire Final Press Conference

Former world champions Carl Frampton and Nonito Donaire took questions from the media at Wednesday’s final press conference at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, Ireland two days ahead of their clash for the interim WBO featherweight title this Saturday. The fight will stream live to U.S. audiences via SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page.

Carl Frampton: “I had a lot of respect for Donaire back when he was a champion and I still do. He’s a quality fighter. In terms of accolades, he’s accomplished more than any other fighter that I’ve ever fought. He’s a future Hall of Famer. Hopefully, I can put myself in that bracket one day. He is the best fighter that I will have ever fought. That includes Leo Santa Cruz and [Scott] Quigg and everyone else. Donaire has accomplished more than anyone. It’s going to be big for me to get a result here on Saturday night.”

Nonito Donaire: “The key factor in this fight is that my wife and I feel that we’re married to Carl because we wake up, we see Carl; we sleep, we see Carl; everything we do we see Carl, so that’s pretty much what it’s all about. I have to say, Carl is an amazing fighter. I have to give it to the guy. For a long time, he was the boogeyman in boxing. He has chosen this fight because it inspires him and I came to Belfast because it inspires me.”