Matthysse-Pacquiao Manila Press Conference

World Boxing Association (WBA) World Welterweight Title holder Lucas Martin Matthysse (39-4-36KO’s) and Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38KO’s) held a kickoff press conference today in the Grand Ballroom at the City of Dreams Manila Resort and Casino. They collide July 14 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Manny Pacquiao: “My time is not done yet, that’s what I’m trying to prove. I don’t have a prediction but I will do my best to win convincingly. If I could have the chance to finish it right away, I’ll finish it.”

Lucas Matthysse: “I’ll die for the title if I have to. I’m going to defend this title to the death…he’s still very good, but not at the same level…ever since the knockout loss Pacquiao suffered at the hands of Juan Manuel Marquez.”

Pacquiao will not only be challenging Matthysse for the WBA title, he will also be co-promoting the fight with his company MP Promotions teaming up with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions to stage the historic event.